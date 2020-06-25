Massachusetts is ‘on track to contain’ COVID-19 outbreak, model shows

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is just one of four states in America that is “on track to contain” the COVID-19 outbreak due to low infection and positive test rates, available ICU beds, and a strong contact tracing program, research suggests.

A model set up by COVID Act Now — a multidisciplinary team of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders — shows the Commonwealth, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey as the only states that are currently on track to contain the virus and prevent a second outbreak.

“Cases are steadily decreasing and Massachusetts’ COVID preparedness meets or exceeds international standards,” COVID Act Now researchers wrote.

On average, each COVID-19 positive Bay State resident is infecting 0.76 other people, data indicates.

“Because each person is infecting less than one other person, the total number of current cases in Massachusetts is shrinking,” researchers wrote.

As of Wednesday, Massachusetts had a low positive test rate of just 2.5 percent, which suggests “enough widespread, aggressive testing in Massachusetts to detect most new cases,” according to researchers.

There are about 2,000 ICU beds across Massachusetts with an estimated 1,295 currently available.

“This suggests there is likely enough capacity to absorb a wave of new COVID infections,” researchers wrote.

Data indicates Massachusetts has about 2,500 contact tracers. With an average of 222 new daily cases, researchers said the state only needs 1,110 tracers to trace 100 percent of new infections in just 48 hours.

States that have an “active or imminent outbreak” include Missouri, Alabama, Georgia, and Arizona.

Researchers also suggested that all states should be taking a slow and phased approach to reopening, similar to the plan Gov. Charlie Baker has implemented in Massachusetts.

