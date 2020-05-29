A Massachusetts man got some inspiration from the deep blue sea and created his own version of the “Nasty Patty” from the popular children’s television show, “SpongeBob Squarepants.”

Danny Do used a turkey burger crusted in pea snap crumbs, goat cheese garlic aoili, pea and turkey gravy, and swiss chard veins and leaves on a cranberry brioche bun to recreate the sandwich.

The animated burger appeared on the cartoon in 2002 when Mister Krabs asked SpongeBob to cook up a gross burger for a fake health inspector.

Spongebob used volcano sauce, seahorse radish, and toenail clippings fried with old gym socks to make his burger.

The man says his real-life Krusty Krab creation was actually delicious.

