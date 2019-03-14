Massachusetts police officer survives being stabbed in chest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer who survived being stabbed in the chest by a man suspected of setting a fire was likely saved by a ceramic plate in the center of his bulletproof vest directly above his heart.

Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said Thursday that Officer Gregory Vatrano is “lucky to be alive” after the knife glanced off his so-called trauma plate.

Vatrano was stabbed at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday while responding to the fire allegedly set by a man angry he had been thrown out of his mother’s house.

The suspect, 39-year-old Ruben Barrero, was held without bail Thursday after a judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges including attempted murder and arson.

Barrero’s attorney asked that his client undergo a mental health evaluation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)