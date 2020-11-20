Massachusetts ski destination opens for winter season

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Massachusetts ski destination opened for the winter season on Friday with an array of health and safety precautions in place.

Wachusett Mountain Ski Area is one of the first mountains in the northeast to open after snowmaking crews pumped out coverage on four trails, officials said.

“After months of planning and preparation for this unusual season, we’re very proud of our team to work so hard to get open and allow our guests a chance to get outside and enjoy some healthy winter recreation,” said Wachusett President Jeff Crowley. “All of our COVID protocols are in place and we encouraging all our skiers and riders to work together to help make this a successful season for everyone.”

Wachusett will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. All lift tickets must be purchased in advance.

