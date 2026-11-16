WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police sergeant charged in connection with a deadly crash in Woburn in 2023 has resigned, his attorney announced Monday.

Former Massaschusetts State Police Sergeant Scott Quigley is accused of driving drunk, and killing a man in a December 2023 crash in Woburn. In March 2026, a grand jury indicted Quigley on a charge of felony motor vehicle homicide. He had been suspended without pay since then.

Video captured state troopers responding to the aftermath of the crash that occurred while Quigley, who was off-duty at the time, was driving his unmarked cruiser.

Prosecutors said Quigley was driving drunk when he crossed the center line on Lexington Street, crashing into a wheelchair-accessible van and injuring a 37-year-old man with developmental challenges. That man died in the hospital a month later.

The driver of the van was also hurt.

In a statement, Quigley’s Attorney Daniel J. Moynihan wrote in part, “Sgt. Quigley maintains his innocence of the charges in this tragic case. The decision to resign results from a lack of confidence that he would receive due process from the Department, whose internal investigation abruptly concluded without honoring Sgt. Quigley’s right to be interviewed, as required by Department policy and the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Department chose not to wait for the outcome of the criminal case against him.”

Moynihan said Quigley will not comment further while the case is pending.

7NEWS has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police about Quigley’s resignation, but has not yet heard back.

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