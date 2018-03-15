Massachusetts students walk out of class, demand action on gun violence

(WHDH) — Students in several Massachusetts towns and cities on Thursday walked out of class to demand stricter gun laws.

A national walkout was held Wednesday, but due to a snow day, many local schools were unable to participate. The walkout comes as a show of political solidarity after 17 students were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month.

Walpole, Scituate, Beverley and Arlington were just a few of the high schools to remember the lives lost and join the nationwide movement to create change.

These Walpole HS students walked out of school to remember the 17 lives lost in Parkland Florida. They are joining the nationwide movement to create change. pic.twitter.com/g0iK5Cqw6J — Kerri Corrado (@Kerri7News) March 15, 2018

#Scituate students up front holding photos of #ParklandSchoolShooting victims. 17 moments of silence happening now. pic.twitter.com/gdlWMLigGR — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) March 15, 2018

In Arlington, a banner that said “Never Again” was hung from the front of the high school.

This banner just put up in front of #Arlington High School, it says #neveragain. Walk out planned for 10am. @7News pic.twitter.com/BSHRn9qPSn — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) March 15, 2018

The video below shows students gathered outside Beverley High School just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

On Wednesday, students gathered at the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, calling on lawmakers to do something before another school falls victim to gun violence.

In a march across Boston Common, students chanted “enough is enough” before rallying in front of lawmakers.

Massachusetts has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, but some students say more can be done both at the national level and the state level.

Students hope to achieve these three things: ban on assault weapons; require universal background checks before gun sales; pass a gun violence restraining order law that would allow courts to disarm people who display warning signs of violent behavior.

