BOSTON (WHDH) - As July 4th approaches, MassDOT is advising holiday travelers to plan ahead before their vacations.

“Traffic volumes are expected to increase as we get closer to the weekend so we are recommending that members of the public plan their trips in advance to leave at the best times and to take the most efficient routes,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Many people will be out and about, so we ask everyone whether driving, walking, or bicycling to be courteous, obey the rules of the road, and take it slow so everyone can enjoy the holiday.”

MassDOT advises travelers to use travel tools that work in real time to show schedules and traffic, check public transportation holiday schedules and use public transit if possible. MassDOT also lauched a new travel time dashboard to find the best times to leave for trips.

The T, bus and RIDE services will all operate on a Saturday schedule throughout the weekend. The Commuter Rail and Charlestown ferry will operate on a weekend schedule from Saturday through Monday. Routes that don’t usually run on weekends will not be in service. The bus, Silver Line and RIDE services will operate on a Sunday schedule on July 4. The T will operate on a modified Saturday schedule until 1 p.m. on July 4. After 1 p.m., the T will run on a weekday schedule.

The RMV will also be closed on Monday, July 4. Customers can complete several RMV transactions online or at AAA for those members.

The I-93 Boston-Quincy HOV lane will open at 2 p.m. on Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday, will not deploy on Monday and will return to its normal schedule on Tuesday. The Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane will not be deployed on July 4, and the ongoing weekend construction project in the tunnel will pause over the holiday weekend.

Airport users are urged to take the free Blue and Silver Lines and the Logan Express.

