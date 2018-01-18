MassDOT considering new traffic light system in Seaport District to control traffic congestion

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is considering a new traffic light system in Boston’s Seaport District to control traffic congestion.

Residents and employees in the Seaport area say rush hour can be a nightmare. Joseph Cerbone, who works in Seaport, said, “It’s a gridlock, I mean if you try to get out of here 4 o’clock, it will triple the time to get home.”

MassDOT is looking at a potential $5 million project to replace the current traffic signals with ones that are newer and more advanced. The new technology adapts to real-time traffic conditions on the road.

The state is considering 39 intersections where the adaptive traffic signals could be installed.

With so many new businesses and apartment buildings in the Seaport District, as well as the pavilion, residents and commuters believe the lights could help drivers and pedestrians.

.@MassDOT considering adding adaptive signal control technology to the Seaport District. Businesses & people living in area say new tech could be big help for traffic problems. The story tonight on @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/5qG4UthmgK — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 18, 2018

