BOSTON (WHDH) - The MassDOT has announced who will helm the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in the interim as Governor-elect Maura Healey searches for a permanent general manager.

Effective Jan. 4, 2023, MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville will succeed outgoing GM Steve Poftak, according to Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler.

“Jeff Gonneville has proven his leadership abilities as Deputy General Manager and in other senior management positions with the T,” Secretary Tesler said in a statement. “Jeff is a seasoned leader and has vast knowledge of all aspects of the T, from budgeting to service to capital investments. I am confident Jeff will be able to guide the MBTA well during this time of transition.”

In its appointment announcement, the MassDOT noted that Gonneville previously served as Interim GM in 2018 until Poftak took the GM role.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)