Massive industrial spool falls off truck, barrels down busy highway

(WHDH) — Drivers traveling on a major interstate in Houston on Thursday were forced to dodge a massive industrial spool as at barreled through oncoming traffic.

The spool went rogue on the I-10 east freeway during the evening commute after it broke loose from a truck, according to Click2Houston.

The spool eventually came to a rest and was wrangled by the Texas Department of Transportation.

No one was injured during the frightening incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)