Massive lines of people form outside Mass. RMV locations despite coronavirus concerns

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people lined up outside RMV locations in Massachusetts on Wednesday despite coronavirus concerns that have prompted officials to urge the public to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings of people.

Seven of the state’s 30 RMV locations, including Brockton, Worcester, and Boston, reopened after temporarily shutting down to serve customers who are unable to do business online or by mail.

Lines of people closely packed together could be seen wrapping around many of the RMV buildings as they waited to get inside.

The RMV is urging the public to practice social distancing by traveling alone and putting off any business that isn’t urgent.

Today 7 of ⁦@MassRMV⁩ 30 locations reopened to serve customers that can’t do business online or by mail. Lines are long – here in #Brockton it wraps around the building. #7news pic.twitter.com/GRZeQahJCG — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) March 18, 2020

