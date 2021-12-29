CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break in Chelsea on Wednesday left several busy streets flooded and impassable ahead of the evening commute.

Crews could be seen digging up the ground in the area of 45 Washington Avenue near Chelsea City Hall as they worked to access the broken main and make needed repairs.

Video from SKY7 HD showed water rushing down nearby streets. A large section of the area has been roped off and is closed to traffic.

The break was reported after National Grid crews were called to the neighborhood to investigate a manhole explosion that occurred on Tuesday.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area of Faye Square to Bellingham Square until further notice.

The break is impacting water flow to mainly city-owned buildings.

This is developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

