Mayor: Boston’s rollback of COVID-19 restrictions mostly three weeks behind state plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - While some parts of Boston will re-open in alignment with Gov. Charlie Baker’s timeline of lifting COVID-19 restrictions, much of the city’s restrictions will be rolled back three weeks after the state plan, Mayor Kim Janey said Tuesday, with a 100 percent re-opening on Aug. 22 — three weeks after the state’s date of Aug. 1.

Janey said Boston’s metrics are “trending in the right direction,” with the city’s positivity rate at 3.6 percent and the number of positive COVID-19 tests decreasing 41 percent over the past two weeks, but officials want to take more time to vaccinate residents. About 55 percent of Bosotn residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Janey said.

Janey said stadium capacity — including that at Fenway Park — will increase from 12 to 25 percent on May 10, in alignment with Baker’s plan. And capacity for indoor venues will increase to 100 people, with outdoor gatherings going to 150 people, on April 30 as well.

But otherwise, Boston will operate with a three-week delay on other rollbacks, Janey said, and those plans are subject to vaccination data continuing to increase. On June 1, road races and athletic events will be allowed with proper distancing and on June 19, bars and beer gardens will be able to serve alcohol without food and indoor and outdoor capacities will increase to 200 people and 250 people, respectively.

