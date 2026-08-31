BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston EMS EMTs were attacked Saturday while responding to a call for a patient on Cheney Street.

In a statement Sunday, Boston EMS said, “Our thoughts are with the two Boston EMS EMTs who were attacked yesterday while answering a call to care for a patient on Cheney Street. Both members were treated and released.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to the incident on Monday, saying Boston will always stand with first responders and their families.

“I am grateful every day for the members of Boston EMS, whose life-saving service is the critical link between emergency response, public safety, and public health,” Wu said in a statement. “We strongly condemn the recent violence against two Boston EMTs who cared for an intoxicated individual with professionalism and compassion even as they faced unacceptable attacks.”

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