BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston EMS EMTs were attacked Saturday while responding to a call for a patient on Cheney Street.

In a statement, Boston EMS said, “Our thoughts are with the two Boston EMS EMTs who were attacked yesterday while answering a call to care for a patient on Cheney Street. Both members were treated and released.

Our members put themselves in difficult and unpredictable situations every day to care for the people of Boston. There is no place for violence against our members. They are there to help, and they deserve to go home safely after every shift.

We thank Boston Police for their support and assistance in responding to this incident.“

No additional information was immediately available.

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