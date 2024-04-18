BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA riders will soon be able to hear public service announcements recorded by children with autism while on their daily commutes.

On Thursday, MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng hosted more than 20 young people and their families at the T’s operations control center in Boston to celebrate the system’s adoption of the Autism Transit Project.

“Finally, our kids’ passions are not only being seen but being heard,” said Elizabeth Gomes, a mother at the event.

The children’s announcements will play in different MBTA stations across the system giving tips on safely boarding and exiting trains, offering seats to others, and remembering to be kind while riding the T.

“It meant a lot to me because I like the MBTA. I go to the Endicott station and watch all the purple trains go by,” one boy said at the operations control center.

“I want to say thank you to the MBTA for letting me do my announcement because I really like the MBTA,” another boy said.

The Autism Transit Project has brought children’s voices to transit systems across the United States.

