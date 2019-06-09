MBTA: Derailment that injured 10 not caused by mechanical or infrastructural issues 

BOSTON (WHDH) - A preliminary investigation into the derailment of a Green Line trolley that sent 10 people to the hospital on Saturday indicates the incident was not caused by mechanical or infrastructural issues, officials said.

A day after a trolley operating on the D-branch derailed in a tunnel shortly after leaving Kenmore Station, MBTA officials say the train has been moved to a maintenance facility and the operator has been interviewed.

And though the cause of the derailment remains under investigation, officials say preliminary findings indicate the cause of the incident was not a mechanical or infrastructure issue.

The derailment is expected to be discussed at the agency’s Fiscal and Management Control Board meeting on Monday.

