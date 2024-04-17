BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash between a car and a Commuter Rail train in Beverly on Wednesday that sent an elderly driver to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Hale Street Railroad Crossing around 4 p.m. determined the crossing gates, lights, and audible alarms were sounding when an 80-year-old man in a 2020 Toyota Camry went around the gate and was struck, according to transit police.

The vehicle sustained major front-end damage and the driver, who at the time was conscious and alert, was transported to a local area hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and service was significantly delayed.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)