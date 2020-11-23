MBTA offers reduced fare to Brockton Commuter Rail riders — but only for first 250 applicants

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA will let the first 250 applicants to a reduced fare program ride the Commuter Rail from Brockton at lower rates for six months, officials said Monday.

The program is intended to reduce crowding on Brockton Area Transit buses to Ashmont during the pandemic, officials said. But it is limited to the first 250 eligible applicants who complete an online application with proof of Brockton residency.

Starting Dec. 1 participants can travel between Montello, Brockton, and Campello Stations on the Middleborough/Lakeville Line to JFK/UMass and South Stations for the temporary one-way Zone 1A price of $2.40, instead of paying the regular Zone 5 prices. Participants can also buy 7-day LinkPasses for $22.50 as well as monthly Zone 1A Commuter Rail Passes for $90.

MBTA officials said they would collect data on the program and re-examine it in 2021.

