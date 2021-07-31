BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials have placed an operator the Green Line trolley that struck another trolley Friday on leave, a spokesperson said Saturday.

One trolley crashed into another on the B Line near the Agganis Arena at 6 p.m. Friday, injuring 25 people.

The operator of the first car of the two-car trolley that struck the other trolley from behind has been placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson said. The operator has worked for the MBTA for seven years.

No other operators have been placed on leave. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the agency is working with state and federal agencies to investigate the crash.

“We will obviously get to the bottom of this. This should not happen. And we will find out why it happened and ensure that it won’t happen again,” Poftak said.

“I believe we can trust the MBTA, but we do need to understand what happened here and once we understand it I’m sure everything will be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

No other information was immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

