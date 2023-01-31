BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Red Line rail service is facing significant delays as crews respond to Park Street Station for a “medical emergency,” according to officials.

On its website, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the Red Line was “experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes” due to the emergency.

The MBTA also mentioned around 1:50 p.m. that some trains may be held due to the response.

Red Line: Delays of up to 20 minutes due to a medical emergency at Park St. Trains may be asked to stand by at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 31, 2023

The transportation authority later announced that shuttle buses had been dispatched as MBTA Transit Police began an investigation.

In a statement, an MBTA spokesperson told 7NEWS a male has been taken from the scene to a nearby hospital for emergency care and was “conscious and alert when transported.”

