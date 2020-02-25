McDonald’s auctioning off Golden Shamrock Shake with 18K gold, real diamonds

(WHDH) — McDonald’s is auctioning off a Golden Shamrock Shake with 18K gold and real diamonds in an effort to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities, the popular fast-food chain announced.

“Valued at nearly $100,000, the Golden Shamrock Shake is a hand-crafted, luxurious cup made with high-polish 18K gold and precious stones, designed to perfectly hold minty-green, Shamrock Shake deliciousness,” McDonald’s said in a news release.

In celebration of 50 years of the iconic treat, McDonald’s says they crafted the Golden Shamrock Shake with 50 green emeralds, 50 white diamonds, and 50 yellow diamonds.

McDonald’s fans can bid on a chance to win the dazzling cup by visiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities eBay for Charity page.

The auction began Tuesday at 5 a.m. and will run through Friday, March 6.

The starting bid was set at $1.

