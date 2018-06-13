Measure seeks to make state more climate resilient

BOSTON (AP) — A bill authorizing Massachusetts to borrow up to $300 million to better prepare for the effects of climate change is expected to clear the House.

This is months after a series of potent winter storms battered the state’s coastline.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker proposed in March that several strategic steps be taken to make the state more resilient to “extreme weather, sea level rise, inland flooding and other climate impacts.”

The authorization is part of a more than $2 billion environmental bond bill being considered by the House on Wednesday. It’s intended to help cities and towns take steps including shorting up vulnerable seawalls and dams.

Massachusetts and much of the U.S. Northeast were battered by four storms in March that caused massive power outages and damage to countless homes and businesses.

