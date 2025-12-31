MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hugh McEleney, 63, a Medford firefighter accused of sending lewd videos and pictures to someone he thought was a minor, was arraigned Tuesday.

The state said an undercover officer messaged McEleney on the app Kik claiming to be a 15-year-old girl.

According to authorities McEleney told the officer he was in his 60s and continued to send explicit pictures.

He was arrested Monday following a search of his home.

Bail was set at $1,000 and McEleney was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, no volunteer work with anyone under the age of 18, and no internet or social media access.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)