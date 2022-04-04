MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Medford police officer jumped into the Mystic River to save a teenager Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the river near the area of Ship Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a person in the water, according to a release issued by the department.

There, one of the officers saw a boy in his late teens floating in the middle of the river. The officer jumped in and pulled that person to safety.

The teen was breathing, but in a semi-conscious state and transported to the Mass General Brigham.

No further detials were released.

