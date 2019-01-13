Medford police searching for suspect in violent armed robbery

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for tips as they investigate an armed robbery that turned violent in Medford on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a local restaurant’s delivery driver who said he had been stabbed on Washington Street found the driver lying on the ground with an apparent stab wound on his lower back, according to police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for emergency surgery.

He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Medford Police at 781-395-1212. Or leave an anonymous tip by using the “Tip 411” app.

