BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that they made a change to Sandra Birchmore’s cause of death.

The amended death certificate lists the cause of death as asphyxia and the manner of death as undetermined.

Birchmore was found dead in her Canton apartment in 2021; until this change her cause of death was listed as suicide.

Former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell is accused of killing Birchmore, then 23, and her unborn child in 2021 to cover up their sexual relationship.

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