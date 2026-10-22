BOSTON (WHDH) - Kristin Ingala thinks she has what it takes to be the next voice of Logan Airport.

Boston’s Logan Airport held auditions to be the new voice for announcements throughout the airport, and they have narrowed it down to eight finalists. Airport officials said they are looking for someone distinctly Boston, who brings the vibe of the city to life.

Ingala, a boxing champion, currently lives on Cape Cod and grew up north of Boston.

“I’ve been always super prideful about my accent,” she said. “I did have somebody say that they thought my accent made me seem less educated. So to really hone in and be like, I’m proud of where I’m from, it is what it is.”

She said New England pride runs in her family, and she’s proud to carry that on.

“My dad would be stoked. He’s, like, super Bostonian. The patriots lose – he doesn’t talk to anyone for days,” Ingala said. “I try to bring that energy and keep that energy alive.”

Voting for the eventual winner will take place online starting October 24. The winner will be announced in early November.

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