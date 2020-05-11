Memorial Day flag display event at Boston Common canceled; public asked to hang printed flags in windows

BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual Memorial Day flag display event honoring fallen service heroes from Massachusetts at the Boston Common has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; however, the public can still show their support in another way.

Military families, supporters and the public are asked to hang printed flags in their homes and businesses on May 21 in lieu of the more than 37,000 flags that would have been planted in Boston Common.

“We believe canceling the large-scale volunteer flag planting of more than 37,000 flags was the safest course during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Diane Nealon, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund. “We know how much the families we serve, our dedicated volunteers and the public will miss the full-scale Boston Common flag garden but we’re asking them to throw that energy in to making sure we hang as many or more flags across the state to honor the fallen.”

For the last 10 years, more than 500 volunteers – led by families of the fallen and 9/11 families – have planted flags honoring every service member from Massachusetts dating back to the Revolutionary War.

The Military Heroes Fund, which supports the families of those who have died as a result of service in the conflicts since 9/11, have created a print-out of the American flag for people to hang in their windows.

Those who participate are asked to take a selfie with the flag and record a short video talking about the importance of Memorial Day. The pictures and videos can be posted on social media accounts using the hashtag #HeroesFlagGarden.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)