Mendon Twin Drive-In reopens at reduced capacity with sold-out double feature

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mendon Twin Drive-In wasted no time reopening on Monday by allowing cars into their lot at midnight for a sold-out show.

Vehicles filed into the drive-in to tune into a double feature of “Jurassic Park” and the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Mendon Twin co-owner Dave Andelman said he was excited to finally reopen the drive-in after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close.

“Our employees couldn’t wait to get back to work. We sold out the first two nights immediately,” he said. “I think Massachusetts and America are ready to get back for some safe, affordable entertainment. I love the USA, man. We’ve always had obstacles in this country, we’ve always gotten past them. What is more American than a drive-in movie theater to lead our charge back.”

Andelman says they have made many changes to the facility to make it as safe as possible.

“We eliminated every other parking spot,” he explained. “We used fences, poles, cones everything we could to create six feet of distance. Plexiglass, bins for credit cards, online ticketing. We knew we were ready.”

Even with people staying put in their cars, the drive-in is open with a reduced capacity.

“We kept our capacity way down,” Andelman said. “We set up the facility to only 50 percent tonight, maybe just a third as we ease our way back in; test our new systems. We’re gonna move slow. We have a police officer there. Safety, safety safety, then flicks, food and fun.”

All ticket sales for the Mendon Twin Drive-In are online only for the time being.

