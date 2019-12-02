Merrimack Valley digging out from a foot of snow ahead of storm’s second punch

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some cities and towns across the Merrimack Valley are digging out from a foot of snow as residents hunker down and brace for the winter storm’s second punch.

Crews worked throughout the early morning hours trying to keep the roads, including Interstate 93, clear.

People in Andover woke up to 9 inches of snow, along with massive snowbanks created by the plows.

Dracut has seen a foot of snow already, while Bedford, Tyngsborough, and Wilmington are approaching that mark.

Light snow continued to fall throughout the morning in the area but the storm is expected to ramp up again on Monday night.

Digging out from storm #1 before storm #2 arrives in the Merrimack Valley #7news pic.twitter.com/11dYjvaMqv — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 2, 2019

