LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase from New Hampshire into Massachusetts was called to court Tuesday.

The court entered a not guilty plea on 40-year-old Andrew McInnes’ behalf. The chase on Route 101 and Route 495 Monday reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

SKY7-HD was overhead during part of the chase, showing the SUV crossing over a median in West Boylston. McInnes was arrested on the side of the road.

Investigators said McInnes had stolen the SUV Monday morning from a car dealership in Derry, N.H.

