Methuen police investigating after shots fired outside homework center

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are investigating after gunshots were fired outside a homework center on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Tenney Street around 5:30 p.m., according to the Methuen Police Department.

No students or neighborhood residents were injured.

Additional information was not immediately available.

on scene shots fired on Tenney St outside of homework center. No Injuries to any students. via @ChiefSolomon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) October 17, 2019

