Methuen police investigating after shots fired outside homework center

Methuen Police Dept.

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are investigating after gunshots were fired outside a homework center on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Tenney Street around 5:30 p.m., according to the Methuen Police Department.

No students or neighborhood residents were injured.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending