Methuen police looking for owner of found dog

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Methuen police are looking for the owner of a Yorkie that was found near the Lawrence line Thursday.
The dog, described as an intact male Yorkshire Terrier, was found about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Berkley Street and is currently being held at the Wignall Animal Hospital in Dracut.
Anyone who recognizes the pooch is urged to call Methuen Animal Control at 978-983-8670.
