Methuen police searching for armed robbery suspects

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — Methuen police are turning to the public for help tracking down two suspected armed robbers, officials said.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Methuen police released suspect photos of a two men accused of stealing sneakers from someone at knifepoint Thursday on Phillips Street.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Methuen police at 978-983-8677.

