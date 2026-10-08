On Thursday, Mass General Brigham and the Massachusetts Nurses Association, representing thousands of Brigham and Women’s nurses, will be back at the bargaining table.

The two sides are hoping to reach a deal to avoid an indefinite strike.

Nearly 4,000 nurses authorized a strike last week.

If an agreement is not reached, the nurses will hit the picket line on Wednesday.

They previously went on strike for five days in July, but no agreement was reached.

Nurses said they are fighting for cost of living increases, affordable health insurance, limits on the use of temporary travel nurses, and protections around patient care.