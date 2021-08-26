BOSTON (WHDH) - Masks will be mandatory for student-athletes and coaches who participate in indoor sports this fall, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday.

In an effort to safely maximize full participation of fall sports, the MIAA says masks must be worn at all times during indoor activities.

Masks are not required and will remain optional for any activity that takes place outdoors.

The mask guidance comes after Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley issued new regulations Wednesday requiring all public school students ages 5 and above, and all staffers, to wear masks indoors while at school.

The requirement will remain in place until at least Oct. 1 but it could be revised if public health data trends positively.

