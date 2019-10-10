Middle school student arrested for allegedly pointing finger gun at classmates

(WHDH) — A 12-year-old middle schooler was arrested after she reportedly pointed a finger gun at some of her classmates last month.

KSHB-TV reports the Westridge Middle School student was taken into custody by Overland Park police officers in Kansas on Sept. 18.

A school district spokesperson told the news outlet that the arrest was “unrelated to any district policy” and that it was a decision made by the police department.

Officers responded to the school after they were made aware of the incident, which was reported as a threat via an online portal.

Prosecutors with the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office later filed charges after speaking with witnesses who confirmed the girl made a gun symbol with her fingers.

Police told the news outlet that the safety of everyone at the school is their “top priority.”

