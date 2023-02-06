MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A packed and heated meeting inside Milford High School in Milford, N.H. Monday saw the school board opt to keep a current rule in place allowing transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice.

Current procedure in Milford schools allows students who consistently identify as transgender to use whichever restroom or locker room facility they choose. At a recent school board meeting, the vice chair of the board proposed changing those rules.

As a result, dozens rallied for transgender rights ahead of Monday’s meeting, including Nico Romeri, a Milford High School sophomore who came out as transgender in middle school.

“I think at this point, I’m kind of just sick and tired of it,” Romeri said during the rally. “It’s a school night. I would rather be doing homework than standing out here in the cold, but it has to be done.”

Those who oppose the current policy and supported the proposal stood side by side.

“They should be using it according to their biological sex,” Beth Scaer said. “Boys should be in the boys facilities. Girls should be in the girls facilities. And gender-confused kids can use a single-sex bathroom.”

After two hours, the school board voted to keep the current role, allowing transgender students in Milford to use the restroom or locker room of their choice. The board is now focused on reaching a compromise.

“I would be acting with malice to put a population in danger,” Milford School Board Chair Judi Zaino said. “That is why I feel the way I do about the procedure that we currently have. I don’t want to change it.”

One of Milford’s school board members put a compromise forward that would involve placing barriers around urinals in Milford Public Schools. Such a proposal would have financial implications and remains up for discussion.

