Milford teacher arrested, accused of exposing himself to boy in Walmart bathroom

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A Milford teacher was arrested Wednesday after police said he exposed himself to a boy in a bathroom at the Walmart in Bellingham.

Police said Jared Anzelone, 40, was masturbating in the stall and then bent down and showed a boy in the stall next to him. Anzelone was arrested on Wednesday after police released surveillance video from outside the store and received several tips.

Anzelone is a fourth grade teacher at Woodland Elementary School in Bellingham. In a statement, Milford Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said, “A faculty member was arrested and charged with actions that are unbecoming of a teacher today in Bellingham, Massachusetts. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of the students in our care.”

Anzelone was arraigned on several charges Wednesday, including open and gross lewdness and indecent exposure. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

