MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Millbury firefighter accused of trying to rape a child is now facing more than a dozen charges.

Millbury Fire Captain Walter Swenson was arrested last week in connection with the troubling allegations.

“Whether you’re a prominent figure in the community or a regular citizen — when a crime is committed it will be investigated and those charges will be taken out,” said Millbury Police Chief Brian Lewos.

Lewos said Swenson will face even more severe charges because he is a firefighter.

“He is required to report any kind of crime involving a child – assaults – to the Department of Children and Family Services and he committed that crime,” said the chief. “So, that’s why he was charged that way.”

Swenson joined the Millbury Fire Department in 2007 and worked out of Station 3.

