MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Millbury police officer and SWAT team member who was shot during a standoff at a Spencer shopping plaza Tuesday has been identified, according to Nicole Valentine, Millbury Deputy Town Manager.

Sergeant Keith Gasco was shot multiple times by the gunman inside the Family Dollar store at the Big Y Plaza on Route 9. The shooter, identified as Patrick Madison, 35, was shot and killed by police during the exchange.

The 37-year-old was sworn into the Millbury Police Department in July 2012 and was promoted to his current rank of sergeant in 2024, according to Valentine.

Millbury Police Chief Brian S. Lewos said Gasco was born and raised in Millbury and attended Millbury Public Schools. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran and has served on the CEMLEC SWAT team for the past 10 years. Gasco is also a member of the Millbury Veterans Affairs Task Force and serves as President of the Millbury Police Union MassCop Local 128.

“Keith is highly respected amongst his peers and has a devout love for his hometown,” Lewos wrote in a statement.

Lewos says Gasco has a long road to recovery.

