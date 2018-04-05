Milton elementary school staffer placed on leave

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - A staff member at a Milton elementary school has been placed on leave after an “allegation was reported,” a school official said.

In a message to the school community Thursday, Milton Public Schools Superintendent Mary C. Gormley acknowledged that she was limited in what she could say about the allegation.

“I understand that there is a desire for more information, but we are bound by the law in what we can say publicly and we also cannot jeopardize the ongoing investigation,” she wrote.

The name of the employee and the nature of the allegation weren’t released.

“There is nothing more important to me than the safety and security of Milton Public Schools’ students; therefore, all allegations are taken seriously,” Gormley’s message read. “Consequently, we are cooperating with the Milton Police Department as they investigate this matter.”

This is a developing news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

