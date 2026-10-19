The Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Massachusetts dropped out of the race on Sunday hours after he was arrested in a suspected drunk driving crash over the weekend.

Shawn Oliver faced a judge Monday morning and pleaded not guilty. The arraignment lasted less than two minutes.

Oliver said “yes, your honor,” three times when he pleaded not guilty. In doing so, he agreed to give up his license as well.

Oliver had a large red cut on the side of his head which could be seen when he left the courtroom.

Officers say Oliver, 42, was drinking before getting behind the wheel of a car Saturday night. They said he hit five parked cars and flipped his SUV on the street.

Neighbors said the damage was so severe, it felt like a tornado came through the area.

Oliver, a city councilor in New Bedford and a corrections officer, didn’t say anything as he left court.

Oliver was the running mate of Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Minogue.

In a brief statement, Oliver said he was suspending his campaign because “The election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters.”

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