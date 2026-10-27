BOSTON (WHDH) - Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Minogue doubled down on claims be made on social media this weekend.

Minogue suggested Governor Maura Healey cut a deal with the State Police Union on a contract to earn their endorsement.

“We owe it to our police officers, our law enforcement, to make sure that their contracts, their compensation, is never leveraged, ever, by a politician to demand and get an endorsement,” Minogue said.

Both Healey and the Union deny the allegations.

“The evidence is forthright,” Minogue said. “I think that if you talk to most active or retired state troopers, and many have come forth and told me that this is why she got her endorsement.”

Minogue said his comments weren’t directed at state troopers and his concerns were directed at Healey.

The union has already come out and called Minogue’s claims “categorically false” and demanded an apology.

Outside of the state house Tuesday, Minogue highlighted a letter that said was signed by a dozen local sheriffs and sent to the governor.

Minogue said it expresses concerns about the recently passed “Protect Act,” which the sheriffs say limits their communication with immigration enforcement agents, regarding violent criminals.

“What it does is it takes away perhaps what is the strongest and best tool that we have to fight crime, to keep the public safe: and that is communication,” Plymouth County Sheriff Joe McDonald said.

“When 12 of our 14 sheriffs raise serious concerns about legislation that will impact public safety, those warnings should not be ignored,” Minogue said.

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