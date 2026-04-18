TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy reported missing in Tyngsboro Friday night has been found safe in Dracut.

Aidan Robinson was reported missing at approximately 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Coburn Road in Tyngsboro.

Tyngsboro Police searched the area with assistance from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), including K-9 units.

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