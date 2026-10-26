EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A six-year-old child was found safe in Everett Monday after a car was stolen from Lynn with that child inside, Everett police said.

Everett police said they were notified by Lynn police that a vehicle with a child inside was stolen at approximately 5 p.m. Police were able to track the car with the help of Flock cameras, according to 7NEWS sources, and the vehicle was spotted in the area of Revere Beach Parkway at Vale Street approximately 20 minutes later.

“From my rear view mirror I saw a cop hit a white car, and at first I thought he was trying to get by that white car, quickly realized that that’s the car they’re trying to hit, and he just kept blowing the red light and making a u-turn over and over and over again. There was like nine cops. A guy on a bike almost got hit, a couple cars got hit, and it went on for, like, a good 10 minutes. And then he finally got hit over here, and I believe they grabbed a little girl out of the car, like, a little five-year-old or something,” said Natalie Sarkisian, who was driving nearby at the time.

Officers were able to safely stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver, and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

“Music was going, and he just seemed very nervous, but he was driving pretty good for the chaos until they hit his bumper. He had nowhere to go,” Sarkisian said of the driver. “They pulled him out of the car and they threw him onto the street over here, and there was, like, six to seven cops on top of him.”

Police said the child is okay, and was taken to Mass General Hospital to be checked out. Police said the child’s parents were notified and reunited with their child at the hospital.

According the 7NEWS sources, the driver is a 26-year-old man from Lynn. He is expected to be charged with kidnapping, and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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