Missing autistic man found safe in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An autistic man who went missing in Hingham Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, officials said.

Samuel Thornton, 23, ran away from a group he was with while in Bare Cove Park around 2:45 p.m., according to the Hingham Police Department.

He was found just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Sgt. William Terry Drive.

K9 teams, a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, and the Hingham harbormaster assisted with the search.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates.

Update-Found safe on Sgt. William Terry Drive. Thank you all for sharing. https://t.co/bkhZdeEgWp — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) September 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)