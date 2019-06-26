Missing Boston teen who suffers from mental, physical disorders found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing Boston teenager who suffers from mental and physical health disorders has been found safe, officials announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Rouse, 17, was reported missing after he was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday in the area of Columbus Avenue and Cedar Street in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police did not provide an update on Rouse’s condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

Update: Missing Person Jeremy Rouse Has Been Safely Located. https://t.co/BtIp4S95do — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 26, 2019

