BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police said a 7-year-old girl was found safe Friday after she ended up on the wrong transportation van at a local school.

Police in a post on social media near 5:15 p.m. asked for the public’s help in efforts to find Alicia Vitoria Goncalves Teixeira.

Last seen in the parking lot of Angelo Elementary School off North Main Street, she was soon found at a Boys & Girls Club location, a police spokesperson confirmed.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South in its own statement said Teixeira mistakenly boarded one of its vans at school dismissal time.

“While the student is not a BGCMS member, we are thankful that she was safe and well cared for at our Brockton Clubhouse,” the Boys & Girls Clubs said.

Though it did not name the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Brockton Public Schools said Teixeira was taken to “a loyal care institution where she remained until reunited with her family.”

Now moving forward, the Boys & Girls Clubs said it “will be working closely with Brockton Public Schools to review our policies and practices related to transportation to/from schools and our Clubhouse to ensure student safety at every level along our continuum of care.”

